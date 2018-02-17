Donald Trump Spent Saturday Night Lashing Out On Twitter

Looking for news you can trust?

Melania must be out of town, because Trump’s Saturday night twitter is lit.

It started eight past the witching hour when the commander-in-chief exploited the deaths of 17 people to argue that the Russia probe should be shut down.

Very sad that the FBI missed all of the many signals sent out by the Florida school shooter. This is not acceptable. They are spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign – there is no collusion. Get back to the basics and make us all proud! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018

That would be enough—too much already actually—but he persisted.

General McMaster forgot to say that the results of the 2016 election were not impacted or changed by the Russians and that the only Collusion was between Russia and Crooked H, the DNC and the Dems. Remember the Dirty Dossier, Uranium, Speeches, Emails and the Podesta Company! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018

I was supposed to go meet someone like 20 minutes ago, so I’m going to do that, but since things happen in threes I expect that by the time my Lyft arrives, he’ll have tweeted about how John Roberts is the actual pee tape villain.