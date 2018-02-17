Donald Trump Spent Saturday Night Lashing Out On Twitter

Ben DreyfussFeb. 17, 2018 11:53 PM

Melania must be out of town, because Trump’s Saturday night twitter is lit.

It started eight past the witching hour when the commander-in-chief exploited the deaths of 17 people to argue that the Russia probe should be shut down. 

That would be enough—too much already actually—but he persisted.

I was supposed to go meet someone like 20 minutes ago, so I’m going to do that, but since things happen in threes I expect that by the time my Lyft arrives, he’ll have tweeted about how John Roberts is the actual pee tape villain.