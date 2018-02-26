FedEx Won’t Stop Giving NRA Members Discounts

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

Under increasing pressure from gun control activists to stop giving discounts to NRA members, FedEx put out a statement Monday indicating that though the global shipping conglomerate supports a ban on assault weapons, it will not be joining Delta, United, Hertz, and a host of other companies in severing its benefits package with the National Rifle Association.

In a statement, FedEx made clear its position on gun policy differs from that of the NRA: “FedEx opposes assault rifles being in the hands of civilians…FedEx views assault rifles and large capacity magazines as an inherent potential danger to schools, workplaces, and communities when such weapons are misused. We therefore support restricting them to the military.” In 2014, a gunman opened fire at a Georgia FedEx facility. The gunman was killed by a self-inflicted gunshot, and six others were wounded. The shooter used a shotgun.

Still, FedEx declined to join other companies in ending its benefits deal for NRA members.

“The NRA is one of hundreds of organizations in our alliances/association Marketing program whose members receive discounted rates for FedEx shipping. FedEx has never set or changed rates for any of our millions of customers around the world in response to their politics, beliefs or positions on issues.”

You can read the full statement below.

FedEx Corporation’s positions on the issues of gun policy and safety differ from those of the National Rifle Association (NRA). FedEx opposes assault rifles being in the hands of civilians. While we strongly support the constitutional right of U.S. citizens to own firearms subject to appropriate background checks, FedEx views assault rifles and large capacity magazines as an inherent potential danger to schools, workplaces, and communities when such weapons are misused. We therefore support restricting them to the military. Most important, FedEx believes urgent action is required at the local, state, and Federal level to protect schools and students from incidents such as the horrific tragedy in Florida on February 14th. FedEx is a common carrier under Federal law and therefore does not and will not deny service or discriminate against any legal entity regardless of their policy positions or political views. The NRA is one of hundreds of organizations in our alliances/association Marketing program whose members receive discounted rates for FedEx shipping. FedEx has never set or changed rates for any of our millions of customers around the world in response to their politics, beliefs or positions on issues.

This post has been updated.