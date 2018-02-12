Forget Infrastructure Week. Start Your Monday With the Obamas’ Official Portraits.

Looking for news you can trust?

The Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery unveiled the official portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama on Monday. The paintings were created by renowned artists Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald, respectively. They are the first African American artists to be commissioned by the gallery to paint official portraits of a former president or first lady.

