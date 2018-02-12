Forget Infrastructure Week. Start Your Monday With the Obamas’ Official Portraits.

The Smithsonian unveiled new paintings of the former first couple—and they did not disappoint.

Inae OhFeb. 12, 2018 11:02 AM

AP

The Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery unveiled the official portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama on Monday. The paintings were created by renowned artists Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald, respectively. They are the first African American artists to be commissioned by the gallery to paint official portraits of a former president or first lady.

Take a look at the stunning works below:

Abaca Press/AP
Olivier Douliery/AP