Michael Flynn’s Son Cracks Another Case

Disgraced former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has kept quiet since copping a plea deal with Special Counsel Robert Mueller in December. If criminals thought that meant they could get away with things because the smartest detective in the world was sidelined, bad news: although Flynn is down, the Flynn family is not out. Michael Flynn Jr. is out every day on the mean streets of Twitter, cracking cases, solving crimes, and shedding light on corruption.

Today, Flynn Jr.—alone among the media—identified the real scandal of the Mueller indictments:

This indictment of #13Russians shows exactly why both FB and Twitter need to be more proactive with VERIFYING ACCOUNTS!! I've tried 4 times with @Twitter and no response! — 🇺🇸MFLYNNJR🇺🇸 (@mflynnJR) February 16, 2018

Not all heroes wear capes.