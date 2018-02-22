Robert Mueller Just Filed New Charges Against 2 Trump Campaign Aides

Looking for news you can trust?

Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Thursday hit two former Trump campaign officials with new charges of income tax evasion and bank fraud related to their alleged efforts to hide payments they received for work from 2010 to 2014 as unregistered lobbyists for a political party led by Victor Yankovych, then the pro-Russian president of Ukraine. In October, prosecutors indicted Trump campaign Chairman Paul Manafort and Manafort’s longtime associate, Rick Gates, on charges of fraud and failing to register as foreign agents. The new indictment adds 32 new counts related to alleged tax evasion and bank fraud by Manafort and Gates. Prosecutors say the crimes occurred from 2006 to 2017.

Read the superseding indictment here: