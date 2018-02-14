Sen. Chris Murphy Slams Congress’ “Inaction” On Gun Violence After Florida Shooting

Looking for news you can trust?

As news broke of a deadly shooting at a high school in southern Florida, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) took to the Senate floor to condemn Congress’ “inaction” in addressing gun violence.

“This happens nowhere else other than the United States of America, this epidemic of mass slaughter, the scourge of school shooting after school shooting,” Murphy said on Wednesday afternoon. “We are responsible for a level of mass atrocity that happens in this country with zero parallel anywhere else.”