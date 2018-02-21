Stephen Colbert Praises the Young Survivors of the Parkland Shooting Demanding Action

Looking for news you can trust?

On Tuesday, Stephen Colbert returned to the “Late Show” for the first time since last week’s school shooting in Parkland, Florida to praise the impassioned young survivors who have risen in the wake of the horrific tragedy to demand action from lawmakers.

“I hope these kids don’t give up because this is their lives and their futures,” he said. “Somebody else may be in power, but this country belongs to them.”

Looking to the unprecedented nature of the #MeToo movement, Colbert ended the somber segment with a message of hope and a call to action for the fast-approaching midterm elections. “A lot of men in power did not see that coming, but it proved that change can happen overnight,” he said. “And this is an election year. So if you want to see change, you have to go to the polls and tell the people who will not protect you that their time is up.”