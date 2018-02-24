The Democratic House Intelligence Memo Has Been Released. Read It Here.

Looking for news you can trust?

In February, the House Intelligence Committee released the Nunes Memo, a six-page document written by Republican staffers that—according to California Rep. Devin Nunes, the committee chairman—purported to show that the FBI and the Department of Justice had improperly used Democratic opposition research while investigating a former Trump campaign advisor.

Notably, President Donald Trump didn’t immediately clear the release of a dissenting memo from Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, the Democratic ranking member, that concluded the DOJ didn’t act improperly.

But now the wait is over. The White House cleared the release of the Schiff Memo on Saturday, and now you can read it yourself: