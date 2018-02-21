The Incredible Teenagers From Stoneman Douglas High School Are Giving America the Conversation About Guns It Desperately Needs to have

Looking for news you can trust?

These teenagers and the survivors of the school and parents of the victims and everyone from this community are so brave and so strong and I’m honestly having a hard time watching this truly amazing town hall because I keep breaking into tears.

The is the must-watch video of this moment: teenagers confronting politicians about the dark money flooding and corrupting politics https://t.co/9I5U3bliUv — James West (@jameswest2010) February 22, 2018

Sen. Marco Rubio is confronted by Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter was killed in the Parkland shooting: “Look at me and tell me guns were the factor in the hunting of our kids … and you will work with us to do something about guns” #StudentsStandUp https://t.co/6HhA3qstzT — Deena Zeina Zaru (@Deena_CNN) February 22, 2018

Student Emma Gonzalez: Do you believe it should be harder to obtain semi-automatic weapons?

NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch: "I don't believe that this insane monster should have ever been able to obtain a firearm" #StudentsStandUp https://t.co/qWz6prxpkC — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) February 22, 2018

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel to NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch: “You just told this group of people you are standing up for them. You are not standing up for them until you say, 'I want less weapons'” #StudentsStandUp https://t.co/eFNLkxUgoi https://t.co/JDuyVjC0wM — CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) February 22, 2018

Broward County Sheriff Steve Israel throws down on the NRA by calling for gun control. #CNNTownHall pic.twitter.com/LRFDGsOF8E — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 22, 2018

Lori Alhadeff, whose 14-year-old daughter died in the shooting, delivers a powerful speech at #StudentsStandUp directed at the NRA: “Enough talk. What is your action?” https://t.co/EniNh54u6q — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 22, 2018

A teacher who sheltered dozens of terrified students during the Florida high school shooting asked why some think it's a good idea that she be armed. Sen. Marco Rubio responded, "First, I don't support that." https://t.co/CeiTTpdrQf #StudentsStandUp pic.twitter.com/y8e1XaGLrt — CNN International (@cnni) February 22, 2018

Max Schachter, father of Florida high school shooting victim Alex Schachter, shares a poem that his son wrote https://t.co/RtJCSmd1sR #StudentsStandUp pic.twitter.com/XmxVpBt3Ek — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) February 22, 2018

