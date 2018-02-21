The Incredible Teenagers From Stoneman Douglas High School Are Giving America the Conversation About Guns It Desperately Needs to have

I’ll update this post with more clips as it happens but in reality you should just watch the whole thing.

Ben DreyfussFeb. 21, 2018 10:35 PM

These teenagers and the survivors of the school and parents of the victims and everyone from this community are so brave and so strong and I’m honestly having a hard time watching this truly amazing town hall because I keep breaking into tears. 

 

