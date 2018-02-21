Trump Drags Sessions Into His Meltdown Over Russian Meddling

Looking for news you can trust?

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump dove into his fifth day of blaming everyone but his administration for failing to act against Russian interference, this time dragging in Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Trump misspelled the attorney general’s name while challenging the Justice Department for not going after his predecessor, President Barack Obama. (The spelling error has since been deleted and replaced with a new tweet.)

Question: If all of the Russian meddling took place during the Obama Administration, right up to January 20th, why aren’t they the subject of the investigation? Why didn’t Obama do something about the meddling? Why aren’t Dem crimes under investigation? Ask Jeff Session! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2018

The tweet continues Trump’s attempt to point the finger at Obama in the wake of Friday’s indictment of 13 Russian nationals on charges related to Russian meddling. While some former Obama administration officials have said they could have done more to respond to the interference as evidence grew, Trump has dismissed it as a liberal “hoax” for his entire time in office. He also has yet to enact sanctions against the Kremlin, which Congress overwhelmingly approved last year.