Trump Tweet Attacks Woman Who Accused Him of Unwanted Sexual Advances

Rachel Crooks is one of nearly 20 women to accuse Trump of sexual misconduct.

Kara VoghtFeb. 20, 2018 11:46 AM

Rachel Crooks is running for Ohio's state legislature as a Democrat. She says Donald Trump forcibly kissed her in Trump Tower in 2006, where she worked as a receptionist.Mark Lennihan/AP

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Tuesday morning to defend himself against allegations of sexual assault. This time, he refuted the claim that he forcibly kissed a woman in 2006. The story Trump appears to be referencing in The Washington Post profiles Rachel Crooks, who worked at the time as a receptionist at an investment firm inside Trump Tower.

The New York Times first reported Crooks’ account in October 2016, in the days following the second presidential debate. Trump categorically denied the allegations at that time, as well.

Nearly 20 women have come forward accusing the president of sexual misconduct, and one has tried to sue him for defamation. In a 2005 Access Hollywood tape, Trump said that he is “automatically attracted to beautiful [women] — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait.”