Trump, Who Singlehandedly Ended DACA, Says Democrats Have Abandoned Dreamers

With an immigration deal all but dead, President Donald Trump on Friday claimed that Democrats had abandoned the nearly 700,000 undocumented immigrants known as Dreamers. His administration unilaterally moved to end protections for the young immigrants back in September.

Cannot believe how BADLY DACA recipients have been treated by the Democrats…totally abandoned! Republicans are still working hard. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 16, 2018

Trump’s attempt to cast blame on Democrats comes amid the Senate’s failure this week to pass four different pieces of immigration legislation, including a highly contested, hardline immigration bill embraced by Trump that received only 39 votes and had no chance of passing. Despite having once proclaimed that he would sign any immigration bill that landed on his desk, Trump came out against a bill negotiated by a bipartisan group of lawmakers that many viewed as the Senate’s best shot to shield Dreamers from deportation.