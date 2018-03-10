Donald Trump is Getting His Big Fat Military Parade

Looking for news you can trust?

In January, President Donald Trump reportedly told the Pentagon’s top brass that he wanted a big, fat military parade. (“The marching orders were: I want a parade like the one in France,” a military official told the Washington Post.) Now it looks like he will get his wish—with a catch: He’ll have to share it with people who served in the armed forces. And no tanks.

As NPR reports, a memo to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff offers “initial guidance” on a military parade to be held in Washington, D.C. on Veterans Day. That means the parade will coincide with the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, an actual war that the United States won. CNN reports that the event “will include period uniforms, airplanes but no tanks to avoid damaging infrastructure. Route will go from the White House to the Capitol.”