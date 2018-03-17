Donald Trump Just Lashed Out at Andrew McCabe Again on Twitter. This Time, James Comey Responded.

Trump’s lawyers are probably freaking out.

Nathalie BaptisteMar. 17, 2018 2:26 PM

Donald Trump

Carolyn Kaster/AP

Donald Trump is still gloating about Andrew McCabe’s firing. On Saturday afternoon, the president tweeted that while he did not collude with Russia during the 2016 presidential election, high-ranking officials at the FBI, the Department of Justice, and State Department were involved in “tremendous leaking, lying and corruption.”

He singled out McCabe in a subsequent tweet, repeating old attacks on McCabe’s wife, who while running for a seat in the Virginia legislature, received financial donations from former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe, a Hillary Clinton ally and former FBI director James Comey.

Comey fired back, suggesting that he would be revealing new information about his own firing in the near future.

If Trump doesn’t want the firing of McCabe to appear political, he’s not doing a very good job. The whole episode is playing out very much like the Comey firing fiasco. In fact, McCabe, like Comey, says he’s kept memos on everything that’s happened. No doubt we’ll be hearing more on that soon.