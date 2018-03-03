Donald Trump Has Spent Nearly a Quarter of His Days as President at His Golf Courses

At least he’s consistent (at something).

Jamilah KingMar. 3, 2018 12:31 PM

Patrick Semansky/AP

The National Rifle Association is pissed, the White House’s battle-tested communications staff is reeling, and hundreds of thousands of young immigrants are worried about how their lives will change on Monday. But Donald Trump keeps on golfing!

With his appearance Saturday at his Palm Beach County, Florida, golf course, the president hit a new milestone: 100 days of golfing at his own properties, according to CNN. It’s a remarkable feat for a man who’s been president for 407 days. 

The 100 visits include 40 trips to Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster, New Jersey; 36 days at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida; 23 trip to Trump National Golf Course in Sterling, Virginia; and one stop at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida.  

It’s funny, in a crying-over-your-beer-because-daytime-drinking-on-the-weekend-is-fine type of way, considering how much energy pre-president Donald Trump spent blasting former President Barack Obama over his own golfing habit. 

According to a running count by the folks over at Trump Golf Count, the president’s very frequent golfing habit has already cost taxpayers more than $56 million.

And in case you’ve forgotten, here’s what Trump’s golf trips looked like over his first 100 days in office: