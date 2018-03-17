Donald Trump’s Rivals Lash Out Over “Cowardly” Firing of Deputy FBI Chief

“When the full extent of your venality, moral turpitude, and political corruption becomes known…”

Nathalie BaptisteMar. 17, 2018 11:32 AM

Chris Kleponis/ZUMA

Democrats are laying into Donald Trump after he had Attorney General Jeff Sessions fire deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe late Friday night, only days before McCabe was set to retire with full benefits. While Trump considered it a victory, leaders on the other side of the aisle had harsh words for the president.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), who is on the House Intelligence Committee, said Trump would be fired soon.

John Brennan, who led the CIA from 2013 to 2017, fired back at Trump saying he would go down in history as a “disgraced demagogue.”

And Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) said on Fox News that McCabe’s firing “looks very much like it was vindictive and political.” 

Trump antagonist Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) was more serious than usual, alluding to legal action from McCabe and calling his punishment unfair.

Trump, who previously had former FBI chief James Comey fired in a humiliating fashion—Comey learned of his ouster from TV news—gloated after the late night announcement, calling the firing a great day for democracy.