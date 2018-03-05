Former Trump Aide Continues to Rage Against Russia Inquiry on Live TV

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

Former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg continued an extraordinary string of media appearances on Monday evening, raging at length against the Russia investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.

In a rambling, in-person appearance on CNN’s “Outfront” with Erin Burnett, Nunberg stated again that he believed the counsel’s office “had something” on Donald Trump, echoing a previous statement he made on MSNBC earlier in the day. He also said Trump is “spending money like a drunken sailor.”

“I’ve never seen something like this,” he added.

At one point in the interview, Burnett asked Nunberg about reports that he is “drunk or off [his] meds.” Nunberg ignored the concerns. “I don’t care what they say,” he said. “I really could care less about what the Trump White House has to say about me.”

Burnett pushed him. “Talking to you, I have smelled alcohol on your breath,” she said. He denied having anything to drink and repeated he “didn’t care” what the reports said.

Here's CNN's Erin Burnett telling former Trump aide Sam Nunberg that she can smell alcohol on his breath. He says he hasn't been drinking. pic.twitter.com/tryye9AiqA — Jim Dalrymple II (@Dalrymple) March 6, 2018

Then later in the interview, Nunberg seemed to contradict his original refusal to comply with the Mueller investigation. “To save time, maybe I’ll just give them my [email] password,” he told Burnett.

"To save time, maybe I'll just give them my [email] password." Former Trump aide Sam Nunberg tells @erinburnett he has "no problem complying" with Robert Mueller's team, despite pledging to defy subpoena https://t.co/epFHRTysZz pic.twitter.com/opq0osBRxA — OutFrontCNN (@OutFrontCNN) March 6, 2018

On Friday, Nunberg was subpoenaed to testify in the Trump-Russia probe and ordered to turn over documents related to a range of White House figures. He spoke to several news outlets on Monday to declare that he wouldn’t cooperate with the investigation, going so far as to dare Mueller to arrest him.

In an interview with MSNBC on Monday, Nunberg said he thinks Mueller may have “something” on President Trump. “I think that he may have done something during the election, but I don’t know that for sure.”