Former Trump Aide Says Mueller May Have “Something” on Trump

Former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg said Monday that he believes a former Trump adviser colluded with Russia and that special counsel Robert Mueller may have something on the president. But Nunberg still plans to refuse to cooperate with Mueller’s investigation.

In an interview on MSNBC, Nunberg said the questions he was previously asked by Mueller’s investigators make him think they may have “something” on the president. “I think that he may have done something during the election, but I don’t know that for sure,” Nunberg said. He also said that he thinks allegations that Trump himself colluded with Russia during the campaign are a “joke.”

Nunberg told the Washington Post Monday that he does not intend to comply with what he described as a subpoena to appear before Mueller’s grand jury on Friday. “Let him arrest me,” Nunberg told the paper. “Mr. Mueller should understand I am not going in on Friday.”

A number of observers quickly raised questions about the reliability of Nunberg’s statements.

Nunberg kicked off the MSNBC interview by saying that Mueller’s demands are “absolutely ridiculous.” He said investigators are seeking all of his emails with Trump confidante Roger Stone and former campaign chief Steve Bannon. “Why should I hand them emails from November 1, 2015?” he asked.

Nunberg said it would take him 50 hours to go through all his emails. Later in the interview, he said it would take him 80 hours. Either way, he made one thing clear: “I’m not going to cooperate.”

Later Monday, Nunberg told CNN that former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser Carter Page is a “scumbag,” before adding that Page “was colluding with the Russians”—a charge that Page reportedly called “laughable.”

Nunberg was also asked by CNN whether the thinks Mueller has evidence against Trump. “They know something on him,” Nunberg replied. “I don’t know what it is, and perhaps I’m wrong, but he did something.”

