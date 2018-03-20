Gunman in Maryland School Shooting Is Dead

Looking for news you can trust?

Update, 1:30 p.m. EST: In a press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan thanked the first responders and law enforcement officials who responded to the attack, but said that “we need more than prayers.” The Republican governor emphasized the need to take action, although it was not exactly clear what kind of action he was referring to.

Last month, Hogan expressed his support for legislation to ban bump stocks and trigger cranks. He also said that he was against President Donald Trump’s calls to arm teachers.

Update, 11:30 a.m. EST: The suspected shooter in the Great Mills High School attack has died, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

“When the shooting took place, our school resource officer who was stationed inside the school, was alerted to the event and the shots being fired,” St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron told reporters. “He pursued the shooter, engaged the shooter, during which that engagement he fired a round at the shooter. Simultaneously the shooter fired a round as well. In the hours to come, and the days to come, through detailed investigation, we will be able to determine if our school resource officer’s rounds struck the shooter.”

Previously:

A shooting at Great Mills High School in Maryland has injured three people, including a suspected shooter, Tuesday morning, according to multiple news outlets, citing the local sheriff’s department.

“The school is on lock down the event is contained, the Sheriff’s office is on the scene additional information to follow,” read a statement on the St. Mary’s County Public Schools website.

The county sheriff’s office requested parents avoid reporting to the school.

The shooting comes just days ahead of this weekend’s March for Our Lives demonstration in Washington, D.C. and around the country to demand action on gun control in response to the Parkland, Florida, school shooting last month. Emma González, a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas who has attracted national attention for her impassioned calls for gun control, tweeted her support for the students at the Maryland high school:

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.