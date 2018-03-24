Hundreds of Thousands of People Marched Against Gun Violence Today

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

Hundreds of thousands of people from all over the US—and even the world—are planning to take part in over 800 rallies and marches scheduled for Saturday to protest the epidemic of gun violence in the United States and to call for stricter gun control measures. The “March For Our Lives” in Washington, DC, and companion protests worldwide, were organized by students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, after the mass shooting there on February 14 took 17 lives. Organizers are expecting 500,000 people in Washington, DC, alone.

The high school students, including Emma Gonzalez and David Hogg, are leading a new wave of activism around this issue. Though Florida enacted new gun control restrictions after the shooting (along with a measure to arm teachers), Congress has done nothing. The National Rifle Association also reportedly persuaded President Donald Trump not to push for tougher gun regulations.

I'm ready to change America and save lives are you? — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 24, 2018

“The mission and focus of March For Our Lives is to demand that a comprehensive and effective bill be immediately brought before Congress to address these gun issues,” says the mission statement from the march website. There were 38,000 gun deaths in the US last year and there have been 17 school shootings so far in 2018 – an average of one per week.

Mother Jones has reporters covering the protests across the country: Nathalie Baptiste and Kara Voght in DC, James West and Mark Helenowski are traveling with students and families from Newtown, Connecticut, to Washington, Ari Berman in New York City, Bryan Schatz and Al Kamalizad in Salt Lake City, and Margaret Kadifa in San Francisco. Follow them for breaking news on the marches.

And we are covering the events all day, right here:

4:15 p.m. EDT: The marches are breaking up after an extraordinary day of peaceful and massive protests against gun violence. Here’s our colleague James West, who traveled with the Newtown young people to DC.

A video rally wrap-up from the streets of #MarchForOurLives in DC: what happened here, how the Newtown High School students reacted and more from an emotional, historic demonstration: pic.twitter.com/IJkqP7Hqzc — James West (@jameswest2010) March 24, 2018

3:40 p.m. EDT: Here’s what our former president thought.

Michelle and I are so inspired by all the young people who made today’s marches happen. Keep at it. You’re leading us forward. Nothing can stand in the way of millions of voices calling for change. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 24, 2018

3:00 p.m. EDT: A number of victims of gun violence also attended the march in DC. Including this remarkable former lawmaker.

Spotted in the crowd at #MarchForOurLives, former Rep. @GabbyGiffords, who has been a tireless advocate for gun reform since she survived a gunshot wound in 2011 pic.twitter.com/ZjVOKlqboK — Kara Voght (@karavoght) March 24, 2018

Speaking of lawmakers.

2:50 p.m. EDT: The speech that wasn’t a speech, showing how silence can be much more eloquent than words.

.@Emma4Change stood silently on the #MarchForOurLives stage as she waited for a timer to run six minutes and 20 seconds—the length of time the shooter at Stoneman Douglas was active. Needless to say, that was powerful. pic.twitter.com/VVcCNIoJBG — Kara Voght (@karavoght) March 24, 2018

2:40 p.m. EDT: So many incredible speeches in DC. We will include more but for starters.

Hey, lawmakers: This girl was shot by an AR-15 five weeks ago, vomited on international TV, and still managed to deliver a killer speech on gun reform and inspire thousands to make a difference in gun legislation. What have you done lately to help? #MarchForOurLives https://t.co/nldtGzU6Co — Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) March 24, 2018

2:30 p.m. EDT: Good thing that Congress has already left for recess. Or is it?

This is at least the *third* spontaneous break out of “VOTE THEM OUT!” at #MarchForOurLives. — Kara Voght (@karavoght) March 24, 2018

In Oakland, Mike Mechanic, who’s one of our editors in SF, is on the scene.

Lone pro-NRA dude argues w angry protesters at #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/zGZBXUuEDE — Michael Mechanic (@MichaelMechanic) March 24, 2018

2:00 p.m. EDT: The marches in the west have started to gain momentum as the day wears on. Here are a few glimpses of what’s happening there.

In LA:

In San Francisco:

San Francisco News Thousands Join Bay Area March for Our Lives Rally – NBC Bay Area https://t.co/PAliK58HHn pic.twitter.com/nCss0plHO5 — SanFrancisco NewsCh (@SanFrancisco_NC) March 24, 2018

In Portland:

March for our lives Portland pic.twitter.com/q4EpjOyURh — Wallace Milner (@wallace_milner) March 24, 2018

Here’s Seattle:

March for Our Lives: March to end gun violence moving through Seattle’s downtown. Roads intermittently closed. Watch LIVE and see real-time updates: https://t.co/iM2dhoUWGo#MFOLSeattle https://t.co/ahO6GWZ2JZ — KIRO 7 (@KIRO7Seattle) March 24, 2018

1:45 p.m. EDT: Meanwhile, with Bryan Schatz and Al Kamalizad in Salt Lake City, Utah. They’ve been traveling with Royce Christensen. In October 2017, he survived the worst mass shooting in modern American history in Las Vegas. Now the 22-year-old security guard is fighting for gun control and joining a protest for the first time. You can see a video of him here on our Facebook page.

https://twitter.com/BryanSchatz/status/977599314825367552

Darla, Royce, and Paulina chant, "Enough is enough," holding hands. pic.twitter.com/IPqdzl2GHK — Bryan Schatz (@BryanSchatz) March 24, 2018

"Vote them out," they're chanting. Royce says, "Damn, and this is a red state!" "Imagine what D.C. Is like," responds Darla, Royce's mom. (To find out follow @jameswest2010 and @MarkHelenowski) pic.twitter.com/X48pS8T4y3 — Bryan Schatz (@BryanSchatz) March 24, 2018

There have been quite a few expressions of support from members of the armed services, who understand weapons better than most.

Peter Waterkotte from Pennsylvania served in the Air Force in the 80s and carried a sign about veterans for gun control to #MarchForOurLives. “Being issued an assault rifle at the age of 18, I don’t see any reason why” people should have assault rifles. “There’s no purpose.” pic.twitter.com/OgvfwmPxb0 — Kara Voght (@karavoght) March 24, 2018

1:30 p.m. EDT: Remember the Oscar nominated picture?

And the other side brings the heat. #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/EH4OraGiVS — Nathalie Baptiste (@nhbaptiste) March 24, 2018

1:15 p.m. EDT: To get some sense of how many people came out in DC, look at these.

Massive crowds in Washington DC for #MarchForOurLives. Here’s the view from the @Newseum. pic.twitter.com/0iRrY6pisb — Paul Blake (@PaulNBlake) March 24, 2018

Better shot of the absolutely massive crowd in Washington DC for #MarchForOurLives. As seen from the @Newseum. pic.twitter.com/GsfJSwpKCP — Paul Blake (@PaulNBlake) March 24, 2018

1:00 p.m. EDT: People are coming out in all kinds of weather all over the country.

Sea of people here in LA at #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/rpw607c797 — Ben Wexler (@mrbenwexler) March 24, 2018

A little snow won't stop us. The line is around the building. #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/bXJJY5wEiT — Indiana Democrats (@INDems) March 24, 2018

12:45 p.m. EDT: Our reporter Kara Voght had a little chat with a US senator at the march. Take a look.

Caught up with Democratic Florida @SenBillNelson on his way out of the #MarchForOurLives, who had words of praise for the students: “Their hope gives me hope.” pic.twitter.com/c1zc3ObngC — Kara Voght (@karavoght) March 24, 2018

12:30 p.m. EDT: The marches are all over the country and they are amazing.

First the Rock.

I’ll always stand for open dialogue and action – it’s the only way to ensure bad history doesn’t repeat itself. When it comes to protecting our children, all bets are off and the responsibility lies with us adults and lawmakers to listen and do. Very strong day. #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/4gJ0QKdMYw — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 24, 2018

Then the senator.

NOW: @timkaine is joining thousands for Richmond’s #MarchForOurLives this morning – tells students, “Thank you for challenging us” to act on gun violence. pic.twitter.com/6EXLoDRY6R — Ian Sams (@IanSams) March 24, 2018

Then America.

So proud to be in Nashville right now #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/3MIqsgd7nH — Amanda Boeing (@amanda_oboeing) March 24, 2018

12:00 p.m. EDT: Our reporters are out there covering the marches. Here’s what they are seeing.

Heather and her son, Carter, just moved to DC from Georgia. Where they’re from is very conservative, she explained, and it was important to her to be a part of this moment in their new home. “He’s going to be in school in two years,” she said. pic.twitter.com/yiMWPOK1Bc — Kara Voght (@karavoght) March 24, 2018

Dave from San Diego is out here not only protesting gun violence in schools but also in churches, malls, and all the other public places where people get shot. He has children and grandkids. “I feel like I owe it to them.” #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/rXFu2Q25JL — Nathalie Baptiste (@nhbaptiste) March 24, 2018

Heather and her son, Carter, just moved to DC from Georgia. Where they’re from is very conservative, she explained, and it was important to her to be a part of this moment in their new home. “He’s going to be in school in two years,” she said. pic.twitter.com/yiMWPOK1Bc — Kara Voght (@karavoght) March 24, 2018

11:50 a.m. EDT: This is what is happening in other parts of the country and, of course, also in DC.

#March4OurLives locally, internationally and DC. These kids have started something enormous pic.twitter.com/C5gewNV2Rq — Jason Noble for State Senate (@noble4mich) March 24, 2018

Dr. Holly Hoffman from Carlisle, Pa. (left) and Audrey Wicks from Boiling Springs, Pa. (right), in the fray at #March4OurLives pic.twitter.com/0ukPIjY6O8 — Dan Simmons-Ritchie (@Daniel_SR) March 24, 2018

Marching with the girls at Lancaster “March for our Lives” #March4OurLives pic.twitter.com/OsjuQUfjGk — Steve Ulrich (@commish82) March 24, 2018

11:32 a.m. EDT: Seems like a basic question coming from Florida.

@TB_Times: Students from across Tampa Bay read an emotional letter to their Legislators #March4OurLives : guns are not allowed in government buildings – your safe place – so why should they be allowed in schools – our safe place? pic.twitter.com/QX5JnZSVhK — Anastasia Dawson (@adawsonwrites) March 24, 2018

11:30 a.m. EDT: The marches will last one day, but they are all also focused on another big day in November.

Just got off the metro at Gallery Place where #MarchForOurLives organizers are registering people to vote. pic.twitter.com/90Fr0DKXcY — Nathalie Baptiste (@nhbaptiste) March 24, 2018

In March we MARCH In November we VOTE #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/NgRa5HwGmm — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) March 24, 2018

11:15 a.m. EDT: This is a march that is led by young people, in every possible way.

Fathers and sons. Make that sons and fathers…

“My friends all believe that assault style weapons should be illegal because their high capacity magazines can kill in a fast amount of time,” says Alec Easter, 13, of DC, who to #MarchForOurLives with his father. He also things schools should be “completely gun-free.” pic.twitter.com/BcHoq3gRbN — Kara Voght (@karavoght) March 24, 2018

Eric Easter of Washington, DC, came to the #MarchForOurLives with his three kids. “They brought us, we didn’t bring them,” he said, but that’s a product of how they were raised:

“Whether they agree or disagree, we encourage them to participate…to be a part of this democracy.” pic.twitter.com/8DOnaWTWoK — Kara Voght (@karavoght) March 24, 2018

Powerful moment as Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student asks crowd at Parkland #MarchForOurLives rally to hug each other. https://t.co/MPTka2m3a1 pic.twitter.com/kLess4MIz3 — ABC News (@ABC) March 24, 2018

11:00 a.m. EDT: On the bus with the students from Sandy Hook, finally arriving in DC. One of the kids shares his thoughts.

JUST CROSSED INTO D.C.: @jmittleman25 is actually speaking today at #MarchForOurLives in DC. On the stage. He's excited about handing over a banner from Newtown/Sandy Hook to Parkland survivors. His thoughts before getting off the bus: pic.twitter.com/u4fcGxUp7O — James West (@jameswest2010) March 24, 2018

10:45 a.m. EDT: Trying to keep up with all the amazing images from all over the world is dizzying. Just look at what’s going on out there.

From our own Vishakha Darbha in NYC.

And in DC.

Here’s local student Imani Romney reading a poem about the double standard of news coverage when students of color are victims of gun violence pic.twitter.com/WcbnwCKjJS — Emma Roller (@emmaroller) March 24, 2018

And….Patagonia, Chile!

10:30 a.m. EDT: Some scenes from the march in Parkland, Florida, where it all began.

Ava Austin, 11, who drove with her mom from Boca to Parkland, had this sign: “I go to school for the best years of my life. Not the last years of my life!” #MarchForOurLivesParkland #MsdStrong #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/2yMx1zRdBV — Phillip Valys (@PhilValys) March 24, 2018

Greetings from Boca Raton City Hall, where Boca's #MarchForOurLives rally is set to begin at 10 a.m. Folks are standing in line at tents for their T-shirts. pic.twitter.com/pnc4DaLm99 — Dan Sweeney (@Daniel_Sweeney) March 24, 2018

From London, as in England, another march.

10:15 a.m. EDT: Just in case you were thinking of visiting Mar-A-Lago—where the president has decamped for the weekend of the march, traffic will be a problem.

**CHECKPOINTS AND ROAD CLOSURES IN EFFECT AROUND MAR-A-LAGO**: Reminder to all motorists: The checkpoints and road closures in and around the area of Mar-A-Lago are in place. Expect traffic delays in this area thru Sunday, March 25, 2018. Motorists are… https://t.co/vXyN2qUmAW — Town of Palm Beach (@townpalmbeach) March 23, 2018

10:03 a.m. EDT: Crowds everywhere! And this time in a city that knows from crowds. Yes, NYC.

9:39 a.m. EDT: But the action is all over the country as well—make that all over the world.

My fave thing abt #MarchforourlivesSydney is that they don't NEED to march to beg their govt to stop enabling mass murder via assault weapons. They're good on that measure. Theirs was a march, on the other side of the PLANET, in support and solidarity. It's deeply humbling. 🧡 https://t.co/4U1aJIhYXG — lumen (@lumenaeternumIX) March 24, 2018

Students are also marching in solidarity with the #MarchForOurLives throughout the world, in countries such as France, Japan and India pic.twitter.com/uHYjKw9SUA — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 24, 2018

9:34 a.m. EDT: Meanwhile, on the road with our MoJo team.

Homemade signs by Newtown students, from one of 8 buses en route to #MarchForOurLives@jameswest2010 and I are tagging along with @Junior_NAA @NewtownAction today. Halfway to DC 🚍 pic.twitter.com/jeKGXZgcr6 — 🎥 Mark Helenowski (@MarkHelenowski) March 24, 2018

9:28 a.m. EDT: People going to the march have made some amazing signs. It’s still early and already getting crowded downtown.

9:13 a.m. EDT: People are coming to DC, where it is a beautiful day by the way.

Symbolism of school buses taking hundreds – if not thousands – of children to the #March4OurLives . https://t.co/8AFhfwLKmf — Carol O'Meara (@Carol_Omeara) March 24, 2018

8:52 a.m. EDT: Marches have already started in Europe.