Hundreds of Thousands of People Marching Against Gun Violence Today

Hundreds of thousands of people from all over the US—and even the world—are planning to take part in over 800 rallies and marches scheduled for Saturday to protest the epidemic of gun violence in the United States and to call for stricter gun control measures. The “March For Our Lives” in Washington, DC, and companion protests worldwide, were organized by students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, after the mass shooting there on February 14 took 17 lives. Organizers are expecting 500,000 people in Washington, DC, alone.

The high school students, including Emma Gonzalez and David Hogg, are leading a new wave of activism around this issue. Though Florida enacted new gun control restrictions after the shooting (along with a measure to arm teachers), Congress has done nothing. The National Rifle Association also reportedly persuaded President Donald Trump not to push for tougher gun regulations.

I'm ready to change America and save lives are you? — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 24, 2018

“The mission and focus of March For Our Lives is to demand that a comprehensive and effective bill be immediately brought before Congress to address these gun issues,” says the mission statement from the march website. There were 38,000 gun deaths in the US last year and there have been 17 school shootings so far in 2018 – an average of one per week.

Mother Jones has reporters covering the protests across the country: Nathalie Baptiste and Kara Voght in DC, James West and Mark Helenowski are traveling with students and families from Newtown, Connecticut, to Washington, Ari Berman in New York City, Bryan Schatz and Al Kamalizad in Salt Lake City, and Margaret Kadifa in San Francisco. Follow them for breaking news on the marches.

And we are covering the events all day, right here:

11:00 a.m. EDT: On the bus with the students from Sandy Hook, finally arriving in DC. One of the kids shares his thoughts.

JUST CROSSED INTO D.C.: @jmittleman25 is actually speaking today at #MarchForOurLives in DC. On the stage. He's excited about handing over a banner from Newtown/Sandy Hook to Parkland survivors. His thoughts before getting off the bus: pic.twitter.com/u4fcGxUp7O — James West (@jameswest2010) March 24, 2018

10:45 a.m. EDT: Trying to keep up with all the amazing images from all over the world is dizzying. Just look at what’s going on out there.

From our own Vishakha Darbha in NYC.

And in DC.

Here’s local student Imani Romney reading a poem about the double standard of news coverage when students of color are victims of gun violence pic.twitter.com/WcbnwCKjJS — Emma Roller (@emmaroller) March 24, 2018

And….Patagonia, Chile!

10:30 a.m. EDT: Some scenes from the march in Parkland, Florida, where it all began.

Ava Austin, 11, who drove with her mom from Boca to Parkland, had this sign: “I go to school for the best years of my life. Not the last years of my life!” #MarchForOurLivesParkland #MsdStrong #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/2yMx1zRdBV — Phillip Valys (@PhilValys) March 24, 2018

Greetings from Boca Raton City Hall, where Boca's #MarchForOurLives rally is set to begin at 10 a.m. Folks are standing in line at tents for their T-shirts. pic.twitter.com/pnc4DaLm99 — Dan Sweeney (@Daniel_Sweeney) March 24, 2018

From London, as in England, another march.

10:15 a.m. EDT: Just in case you were thinking of visiting Mar-A-Lago—where the president has decamped for the weekend of the march, traffic will be a problem.

**CHECKPOINTS AND ROAD CLOSURES IN EFFECT AROUND MAR-A-LAGO**: Reminder to all motorists: The checkpoints and road closures in and around the area of Mar-A-Lago are in place. Expect traffic delays in this area thru Sunday, March 25, 2018. Motorists are… https://t.co/vXyN2qUmAW — Town of Palm Beach (@townpalmbeach) March 23, 2018

10:03 a.m. EDT: Crowds everywhere! And this time in a city that knows from crowds. Yes, NYC.

9:39 a.m. EDT: But the action is all over the country as well—make that all over the world.

My fave thing abt #MarchforourlivesSydney is that they don't NEED to march to beg their govt to stop enabling mass murder via assault weapons. They're good on that measure. Theirs was a march, on the other side of the PLANET, in support and solidarity. It's deeply humbling. 🧡 https://t.co/4U1aJIhYXG — lumen (@lumenaeternumIX) March 24, 2018

Students are also marching in solidarity with the #MarchForOurLives throughout the world, in countries such as France, Japan and India pic.twitter.com/uHYjKw9SUA — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 24, 2018

9:34 a.m. EDT: Meanwhile, on the road with our MoJo team.

Homemade signs by Newtown students, from one of 8 buses en route to #MarchForOurLives@jameswest2010 and I are tagging along with @Junior_NAA @NewtownAction today. Halfway to DC 🚍 pic.twitter.com/jeKGXZgcr6 — 🎥 Mark Helenowski (@MarkHelenowski) March 24, 2018

9:28 a.m. EDT: People going to the march have made some amazing signs. It’s still early and already getting crowded downtown.

9:13 a.m. EDT: People are coming to DC, where it is a beautiful day by the way.

Symbolism of school buses taking hundreds – if not thousands – of children to the #March4OurLives . https://t.co/8AFhfwLKmf — Carol O'Meara (@Carol_Omeara) March 24, 2018

8:52 a.m. EDT: Marches have already started in Europe.