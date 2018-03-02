Lyft Is Offering Free Rides to the “March For Our Lives” Protests

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

The ride hailing service Lyft has offered free rides to those participating in “March For Our Lives” gun control rallies across the nation later this month.

In a letter to students of Majory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 people were killed in a tragic shooting last month, the co-founders of Lyft expressed their support. “We believe there is something seriously wrong when the threat of gun violence is so frequent and real throughout the country,” they wrote. “And like many, we are inspired by your leadership.”

We're so excited to see @lyft's support of #MarchForOurLives! Thanks for marching with us 👊 pic.twitter.com/2B2P8OVTaj — March For Our Lives (@AMarch4OurLives) March 2, 2018

The “March For Our Lives” rallies will take place on March 24. Survivors of the shooting in Parkland, Florida, initiated plans for a march in Washington, DC, and in response similar rallies have been planned across the country. Lyft has offered free rides to the rallies nationwide, noting that riders under 18 must be accompanied by an adult, per its terms of services.

According to its mission statement, the March For Our Lives is “created by, inspired by, and led by students across the country who will no longer risk their lives waiting for someone else to take action to stop the epidemic of mass school shootings that has become all too familiar.” George Clooney, Steven Spielberg, and Oprah Winfrey each pledged to donate $500,000 to the group.

Following the Parkland shooting, a growing list of companies have cut ties to the National Rifle Association and voiced support of gun control. Several gun retailers, including Dick’s Sporting Goods, one of the largest gun sellers in the country, have announced they will no longer sell rifles to anyone younger than 21.

These moves may also be good for business; a CNN poll found 71 percent of respondents want to raise the minimum age to purchase a firearm to 21, support of gun control has surged to its highest level in 25 years, and about 45 percent of American have an unfavorable view of the NRA.

In an email to Mother Jones, a spokesperson for Lyft said more details on the rides will be provided closer to the events.