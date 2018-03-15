Robert Mueller Has Reportedly Subpoenaed Documents from the Trump Organization

There goes infrastructure week.

Ben DreyfussMar. 15, 2018 2:13 PM

President Trump speaks to the media during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C. President Trump officially designated North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorism. Kevin Dietsch/ZUMA

The New York Times is out with news that must have people in the Trump camp sweating:

The special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, has subpoenaed the Trump Organization to turn over documents, including some related to Russia, according to two people briefed on the matter. The order is the first known time that the special counsel demanded documents directly related to President Trump’s businesses, bringing the investigation closer to the president.

The breadth of the subpoena was not clear, nor was it clear why Mr. Mueller issued it instead of simply asking for the documents from the company, an umbrella organization that oversees Mr. Trump’s business ventures. In the subpoena, delivered in recent weeks, Mr. Mueller ordered the Trump Organization to hand over all documents related to Russia and other topics he is investigating, the people said.

The subpoena is the latest indication that the investigation, which Mr. Trump’s lawyers once regularly assured him would be completed by now, will drag on for at least several more months. Word of the subpoena comes as Mr. Mueller appears to be broadening his investigation to examine the role foreign money may have played in funding Mr. Trump’s political activities. In recent weeks, Mr. Mueller’s investigators have questioned witnesses, including an adviser to the United Arab Emirates, about the flow of Emirati money into the United States.

Read the whole article. Infrastructure week spoiled again!

Fact:

