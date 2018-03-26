Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

The day after 60 Minutes aired its much-anticipated interview with Stormy Daniels, the adult film star’s attorney took to the morning news shows on Monday to continue pressing Daniels’ case against President Donald Trump as she seeks to void a previous non-disclosure agreement in order to speak publicly about her alleged tryst with Trump.

The attorney, Michael Avenatti, also reiterated his claim that Daniels possesses a trove of evidence to support her story. His TV blitz showed that the controversy surrounding the alleged affair—and the very real possibility that the Trump campaign violated campaign finance laws to keep Daniels quiet—was far from over.

“We have a litany of more evidence in this case, and it’s going to be disclosed, and it’s going to be laid bare for the American public,” Avenatti told Good Morning America.

“Direct evidence from President Trump that would prove an affair?” host George Stephanopoulos asked.

“Absolutely,” Avenatti responded. He did not reveal what kind of evidence Daniels might have.

On the heels of her bombshell interview, Stormy Daniels' attorney joins us in Times Square to discuss her claims https://t.co/j1x8wnwRN1 pic.twitter.com/aMk2vlGdrd — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 26, 2018

Avenatti, who also appeared on Today and New Day, rejected suggestions that he was being “coy” by teasing the potential trickle of evidence to come. As for what didn’t make the 60 Minutes interview, he said that Daniels had been ready to discuss graphic details about Trump, including describing the president’s genitalia.

“She was prepared to discuss intimate details relating to Mr. Trump. She can describe his genitalia.” Stormy Daniels' attorney Michael Avenatti on her latest interview pic.twitter.com/0BARJcKh0w — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 26, 2018

Trump, who frequently uses his Twitter account to attack his perceived enemies, has remained conspicuously silent about Daniels. Instead of directly responding to the 60 Minutes sit-down, Trump on Monday opted to attack “fake news” more generally.

So much Fake News. Never been more voluminous or more inaccurate. But through it all, our country is doing great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 26, 2018

Shortly after Daniels’ interview aired Sunday evening, an attorney representing Michael Cohen, Trump’s personal attorney, sent a cease and desist letter demanding she retract her claims. The letter also specifically denied one of the explosive claims to emerge from the 60 Minutes appearance, that Daniels was physically threatened in 2011 by an unknown man warning her to stop talking about Trump.