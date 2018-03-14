Students Across the Country Are Walking Out of School Today to Demand Action on Guns

The historic protests will last 17 minutes to mark the number of people killed in Parkland, Florida.

Inae OhMar. 14, 2018 9:55 AM

Glen Stubbe/ZUMA

Students across the United States will participate in coordinated school walkouts Wednesday morning to protest gun violence and call on Congress to enact stricter gun legislation after the Parkland, Florida, shooting that occurred exactly one month ago. The historic demonstrations will start at 10 a.m. across every time zone and last 17 minutes to honor the 17 people killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The protests come as President Donald Trump abandoned his previous calls to raise the minimum age to purchase guns from 18 to 21. The school safety plan put forth by the White House on Sunday was largely viewed as a significant bow to the National Rifle Association. 

Mother Jones will provide rolling coverage of the walkouts below. Stay tuned.

10:30 a.m. EST

Several reports on social media are circulating of teachers and school administrators blocking students from participating in the walkouts.

10:25 a.m. EST

Mother Jones reporter Nathalie Baptiste is at the scene outside the White House.

10:20 a.m. EST

Lawmakers, including Sen. Chris Murphy, voice their support amid the students’ demonstrations. 

10:15 a.m. EST

10:10 a.m. EST

Some students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are participating in the protests. David Hogg, who has been outspoken about Congress’ inaction, provides a live stream (below) of the event:

10:05 a.m. EST

Protests on the east coast have taken off:

9:55 a.m. EST

Several protests are already underway, including one that will take students to the White House.