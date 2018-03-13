Vote-Counting Goes Late Into the Night in Pennsylvania

Can a Democrat capture a seat Trump won by 20 points?

Mother JonesMar. 13, 2018 8:25 PM

Republican Conor Lamb at a campaign rally with President Donald TrumpKeith Srakocic/AP

The vote-counting is going late into the night in Pennsylvania, where Democrat Conor Lamb is hoping to pull off a stunning special election victory against Republican Rick Saccone in a congressional district that President Donald Trump carried by 20 points. Our own Clint Hendler spent Tuesday evening at the Hilton Garden Inn in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, where Lamb supporters gathered to watch the results. Check out live coverage from him and others below.

Update 9

As of 11:40 pm ET, the race was still too close to call, with Lamb clinging to a lead of fewer than 900 votes. The AP has said it won’t be projecting a winner tonight:

Update 8

Not much left to count. Still incredibly close.

But are they playing “Fight Song,” Clint?

Update 7

The race is getting pretty tight:

Update 6

Bad news for anyone following the infamous New York Times needle. But the good news is that Clint’s tweets will be unaffected.

Wasserman points to the same issue with the way results are being reported. Looks like we’ll just have to wait for them to count the actual votes.

Update 5

Meanwhile, Lamb supporters are still seem confident:

Update 4

Update 3

The New York Times’ Nate Cohn says we could be in for a late night:

Update 2

Here’s some more early data from the Cook Political Report’s Dave Wasserman:

Update 1

Original Post: