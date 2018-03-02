These Videos of Boston Basically Drowning in the Nor’easter Are Insane

Winter Storm Riley, an incredibly powerful nor’easter, is clobbering the East Coast with heavy rain and winds, and parts of Massachusetts are experiencing massive coastal flooding. The flood warning will remain in effect until Sunday at 3 a.m., according to the National Weather Service, and residents should expect a storm surge “near 4 feet for tonight’s high tide.” It adds, “severe damage to vulnerable shoreline structures [is] likely.”
Boston recorded its third highest high-tide ever Friday, with the next high-tide expected at midnight Saturday morning. The already-violent storm surge prompted people to share these insane videos on social media:
Nor’easter brings dramatic flooding to East Coast, with record flooding expected in Boston Harbor as the storm coincides with high tide at midnight. https://t.co/2z3qSFjUkW pic.twitter.com/TcoFXc2bAa
— ABC News (@ABC) March 2, 2018
This is crazy, never seen anything like this #Storm #Boston #Quincy #Flooding pic.twitter.com/TTS3dt6RpV
— ChristopherJiannetti (@cjjiannetti) March 2, 2018
Car submerged in floodwaters in Quincy neighborhood. #Boston25 #flooding #noreaster #boston pic.twitter.com/JAFUOEfM6N
— Capturegirl (@jenyp) March 2, 2018
East Boston is underwater.
📹: @MattyIce_978 pic.twitter.com/4j98nseTup
— Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) March 2, 2018
COASTAL FLOODING … #Boston reached its 3rd highest tide observed at 14.67 feet (since records began back in 1928); with the next high tide and 3-4 feet of surge forecast, expecting a crest at 14.9 feet with the high tide near midnight pic.twitter.com/iORs1CRLm6
— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) March 2, 2018
We’ll end with the irony of this picture (look closely):
The storm surge is coming. This storm is for real. Be safe pic.twitter.com/I7wpNwYbD2
— Matt Beaton (@MattBeatonEEA) March 2, 2018