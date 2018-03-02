These Videos of Boston Basically Drowning in the Nor’easter Are Insane

Looking for news you can trust?

Winter Storm Riley, an incredibly powerful nor’easter, is clobbering the East Coast with heavy rain and winds, and parts of Massachusetts are experiencing massive coastal flooding. The flood warning will remain in effect until Sunday at 3 a.m., according to the National Weather Service, and residents should expect a storm surge “near 4 feet for tonight’s high tide.” It adds, “severe damage to vulnerable shoreline structures [is] likely.”

Boston recorded its third highest high-tide ever Friday, with the next high-tide expected at midnight Saturday morning. The already-violent storm surge prompted people to share these insane videos on social media:

Nor’easter brings dramatic flooding to East Coast, with record flooding expected in Boston Harbor as the storm coincides with high tide at midnight. https://t.co/2z3qSFjUkW pic.twitter.com/TcoFXc2bAa — ABC News (@ABC) March 2, 2018

COASTAL FLOODING … #Boston reached its 3rd highest tide observed at 14.67 feet (since records began back in 1928); with the next high tide and 3-4 feet of surge forecast, expecting a crest at 14.9 feet with the high tide near midnight pic.twitter.com/iORs1CRLm6 — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) March 2, 2018

We’ll end with the irony of this picture (look closely):