These Videos of Boston Basically Drowning in the Nor’easter Are Insane

Yikes.

Jackie Flynn MogensenMar. 2, 2018 6:58 PM

Winter Storm Riley, an incredibly powerful nor’easter, is clobbering the East Coast with heavy rain and winds, and parts of Massachusetts are experiencing massive coastal flooding. The flood warning will remain in effect until Sunday at 3 a.m., according to the National Weather Service, and residents should expect a storm surge “near 4 feet for tonight’s high tide.” It adds, “severe damage to vulnerable shoreline structures [is] likely.”

Boston recorded its third highest high-tide ever Friday, with the next high-tide expected at midnight Saturday morning. The already-violent storm surge prompted people to share these insane videos on social media: 

We’ll end with the irony of this picture (look closely):