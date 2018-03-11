This Photo of Joe Biden is Going Viral

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

A photo of former Vice President Joe Biden taken Thursday evening is making the rounds on Facebook. The poster who shared the photo by bystander Caleb Baca says it shows Biden talking to a homeless man outside a movie theater in Washington, D.C., adding, “Character is about what you do when no one is watching.”

Biden has been back in headlines for his return to the campaign trail to boost his party’s chances in the midterms. This week, he campaigned for Conor Lamb, the Democratic candidate for a Pennsylvania House special election. His return has prompted a fresh wave of speculation over whether he will run for president in 2020.