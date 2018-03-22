Looking for news you can trust?

President Donald Trump attacked former Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday for saying that he would “beat the hell out of” the president if the two had been in high school together. The two grown men are no longer in high school, and Biden’s remarks were made in reference to Trump’s long record of disrespecting women.

“Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy,” Trump tweeted Thursday morning. “Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe!”

Trump was reacting to Biden’s comments to a group of students at the University of Miami this past Tuesday, in which Biden condemned the president for his infamous “pussy” comments.

“A guy who ended up becoming our national leader said, ‘I can grab a woman anywhere and she likes it,'” Biden said, according to an ABC report. “They asked me if I’d like to debate this gentleman, and I said ‘no.’ I said, ‘If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.'”

“I’ve been in a lot of locker rooms my whole life,” Biden added. “I’m a pretty damn good athlete. Any guy that talked that way was usually the fattest, ugliest S.O.B. in the room.”

Trump’s less-than-presidential response on Thursday comes as first lady Melania Trump attempts to combat cyberbullying. Those supposed efforts have been derided as Trump continues to use social media to regularly attack and threaten his perceived enemies. The first lady addressed her skeptics this week, saying that they “will not stop me from doing what I know is right.”