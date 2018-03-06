Trump Barely Acknowledges North Korea News, Then Tells a Joke

Looking for news you can trust?

President Donald Trump has a theory for why the 90th Academy Awards broadcast on Sunday was one of the lowest-rated in Oscars history.

Lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY. Problem is, we don’t have Stars anymore – except your President (just kidding, of course)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2018

His apparent attempt at humor came on Tuesday morning as South Korea made the stunning announcement that North Korea is willing to end its nuclear efforts and start talks with the US.

Trump briefly acknowledged the news with another tweet saying, “We will see what happens!” before moving on to his commentary on the Oscars.