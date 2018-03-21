Amid Bipartisan Anger, Trump Defends His Congratulatory Call to Putin

Looking for news you can trust?

President Donald Trump on Wednesday defended congratulating Russian President Vladimir Putin on his reelection victory on Sunday—an outcome most of the international community had deemed a foregone conclusion—and continued his longstanding view that a cozy relationship with the Kremlin was more favorable to the United States than a negative one.

The justification comes amid mounting frustration by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle over the congratulatory phone call. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Wednesday slammed the conversation and said that he would have personally refused to talk to a “criminal” such as Putin. On Wednesday, Trump portrayed the criticism as just another media-generated plot to force him to unfairly punish Putin.

I called President Putin of Russia to congratulate him on his election victory (in past, Obama called him also). The Fake News Media is crazed because they wanted me to excoriate him. They are wrong! Getting along with Russia (and others) is a good thing, not a bad thing……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2018

…..They can help solve problems with North Korea, Syria, Ukraine, ISIS, Iran and even the coming Arms Race. Bush tried to get along, but didn’t have the “smarts.” Obama and Clinton tried, but didn’t have the energy or chemistry (remember RESET). PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2018

But even the White House staff was not enthusiastic about the call. According to the Washington Post, the president ignored specific briefing instructions from his own aides not to congratulate Putin. The fast-moving leak has reportedly infuriated White House chief of staff John Kelly.

The Trump administration on Wednesday attempted to convince the Senate Judiciary committee that it was taking steps to ensure Russia will not be able to interfere in upcoming US elections, but lawmakers did not seem convinced. “I hear no sense of urgency to really get on top of this issue,” Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) told Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.