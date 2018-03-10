Trump Just Delivered a Rambling 80-Minute Speech And It Was a Doozy

Looking for news you can trust?

President Donald Trump flew to southwest Pennsylvania tonight for a rally intended to bolster Rick Saccone, the Republican candidate with a razor-thin lead in the special election to fill an open seat in the state’s 18th congressional district. (Trump won the district by 20 points in 2016.) The president began his remarks with a quick endorsement of Saccone—and then proceeded to spend the next 75 minutes riffing, ranting, griping, and gloating about pretty much everything. Everything but Saccone.

Here is an exhaustive, if somewhat incomplete, list of all the things Trump talked about that had nothing to do with his ostensible reason for coming to Pennsylvania.

Meet The Press host Chuck Todd:

Trump calls @chucktodd a "sleepy (sleeping?) son of a bitch." Jesus. — Andy Kroll (@AndyKroll) March 11, 2018

The Olympics:

Trump is taking credit for the Olympics? "Without Donald Trump, the Olympics would have been a total failure." — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) March 11, 2018

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un:

Trump in #PA18 says he believes North Korea's claim that they won't launch missiles before their (possible) meeting with Trump. "I believe that. I really believe that. I think they want to make peace. It's time. And we've shown great strength." — Andy Kroll (@AndyKroll) March 11, 2018

CNN:

"Fake as hell, CNN" – Trump in #PA18 — Andy Kroll (@AndyKroll) March 11, 2018

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.):

Trump in #PA18 points to media in the room: "If I don't win the election their ratings are going to go so far down, they're rating are going to down, can you imagine covering Bernie or Pocahontas," referring to Elizabeth Warren. — Andy Kroll (@AndyKroll) March 11, 2018

Oprah:

"Oh I'd love Oprah to win," Trump says. "I know her weakness. I know her weakness." #PA18 — Andy Kroll (@AndyKroll) March 11, 2018

His 2020 reelection slogan:

Trump says his new slogan for 2020 is going to be… Keep America Great. — Andy Kroll (@AndyKroll) March 11, 2018

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.):

Here's the video of the President of the United States saying that a black congresswoman is a "very low IQ individual." (via Fox) pic.twitter.com/3aBErbgTAH — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 11, 2018

Capital punishment for drug dealers:

Trump is once again calling for capital punishment for drug dealers, citing the oppressive government in Singapore as an example for the U.S. to follow. — Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) March 11, 2018

The Electoral College:

Trump is now giving us a state-by-state, minute by minute, recounting of his election night victory. Nothing—zero—to do with #PA18 or Rick Saccone. — Andy Kroll (@AndyKroll) March 11, 2018

The physical appearance of Saccone’s opponent, Democrat Conor Lamb:

Trump remembers he's in Pennsylvania for a reason: "And Conor Lamb, Lamb the sham. He's trying to act like a Republican. Looks like a nice guy. I think I'm better looking than him. And he's slightly younger than me. Personally I like Rick Saccone. I think he's handsome." — Andy Kroll (@AndyKroll) March 11, 2018

Fire marshals:

I don't think any president has talked about fire marshals as much as this one. — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) March 11, 2018

The rough life of First Lady Melania Trump:

"You think her life is so easy folks? Not so easy," he says of Melania Trump. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 11, 2018

Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan:

Trump is complaining that Peggy Noonan writes about him like he's a "neanderthal" — Aidan McLaughlin (@aidnmclaughlin) March 11, 2018

And finally, at the finish of his one hour and 20 minute ramble, Trump remembered—oh right!—Rick Saccone: