Trump Just Delivered a Rambling 80-Minute Speech And It Was a Doozy

Kill drug dealers! Fake news! And Oprah’s “weakness.”

Andy KrollMar. 10, 2018 8:49 PM

Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

President Donald Trump flew to southwest Pennsylvania tonight for a rally intended to bolster Rick Saccone, the Republican candidate with a razor-thin lead in the special election to fill an open seat in the state’s 18th congressional district. (Trump won the district by 20 points in 2016.) The president began his remarks with a quick endorsement of Saccone—and then proceeded to spend the next 75 minutes riffing, ranting, griping, and gloating about pretty much everything. Everything but Saccone.

Here is an exhaustive, if somewhat incomplete, list of all the things Trump talked about that had nothing to do with his ostensible reason for coming to Pennsylvania.

Meet The Press host Chuck Todd:

The Olympics:

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un:

CNN:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.):

Oprah:

His 2020 reelection slogan:

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.):

Capital punishment for drug dealers:

The Electoral College:

The physical appearance of Saccone’s opponent, Democrat Conor Lamb:

Fire marshals:

The rough life of First Lady Melania Trump:

Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan:

And finally, at the finish of his one hour and 20 minute ramble, Trump remembered—oh right!—Rick Saccone: