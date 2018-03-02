Trump Rips Into Alec Baldwin and Misspells the Actor’s Name—Twice

Looking for news you can trust?

President Donald Trump lashed out at Alec Baldwin early Friday after the actor described it as “agony” to continue impersonating the president on Saturday Night Live. Baldwin’s remarks, which came during an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, included an appeal to voters to defeat Trump and Republicans in upcoming elections.

Trump’s initial attack, however, featured several spelling errors, the most glaring of which was misspelling Baldwin’s name—twice. He quickly deleted the first tweet and posted a cleaner version. (The original is below.)

The tweet follows a rocky day for global markets, after Trump announced his plan to impose steep tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. He defended his proposal briefly on Friday but quickly moved on to attacking Baldwin.