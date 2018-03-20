Watch Members of Congress Go Off on Betsy DeVos at a Budget Hearing

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

On Tuesday morning, Democratic lawmakers seized an opportunity to press Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on everything from racial bias in student discipline to guns in schools as she defended a proposed $3.6 billion cut to her department’s budget at a hearing on Capitol Hill.

It was her first Congressional appearance since the 60 Minutes interview last Sunday during which she struggled to answer questions about her approach to education policy.

Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) asked DeVos again whether private schools that discriminate against LGBT students should qualify for federal funds under a proposal to divert more than $1 billion toward expanding school choice. When Clark initially posed the question to DeVos at a House appropriations hearing last May, the education secretary said that “states and local communities are best equipped to make decisions and framework on behalf of their students.”

After some insistence today that DeVos give a “yes” or “no” answer, DeVos conceded.

The heated exchange between DeVos and @RepKClark:

KC: To be clear, under your programs, no federal dollars will go to private schools that don’t adhere to nondiscrimination policies?

BD: Where federal dollars flow, federal laws must be adhered to.

KC: Say 'yes' or 'no'

BD: Yes! — Kara Voght (@karavoght) March 20, 2018

Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) recalled an infamous remark DeVos made last year during her confirmation hearing about keeping guns in schools as a contingency for a grizzly bear attack. DeVos said if she had to do it over, she would use a different example.

“If there are going to be guns in schools, they need to be in the hands of the right people and those who are going to protect students and ensure their safety,” DeVos said. During the hearing, DeVos, who will oversee a Commission on School Safety created in response to the Parkland shooting, confirmed that the commission will also include Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

1. The commission to study school violence will be led by the Secretaries of Ed, HHS, Justice, and Homeland Security (in short, DeVos, Alex Azar, Jeff Sessions, and Kirstjen Nielsen) — Kara Voght (@karavoght) March 20, 2018

When asked if she plans to visit poor-performing schools, DeVos said she thinks it’s important, but “the question is, will they let me in?”

We're back to the subject of visiting low-income schools:

DeVos: "I hope the schools would be hospitable enough to open their doors."@MarkPocan: "You don’t think schools shouldn’t get a penny of federal dollars if they don’t let you in?"

DeVos won't respond. — Kara Voght (@karavoght) March 20, 2018

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) confronted DeVos about the proposed cuts to the department’s civil rights office and other programs. She called the potential cuts a “slap in the face” to students of color and asked whether DeVos believed race was a factor in the disproportionate discipline rates for black students in schools, who are three times more likely to be suspended or expelled than their white peers.

“There is no place for discrimination, and we are not tolerating discrimination,” DeVos said.

Lee was skeptical.

“You are saying that, but your policies and your budget show differently,” she replied.

.@RepBarbaraLee to DeVos: "Madame Secretary: I’m not sure you understand racial bias and what this all means." — Kara Voght (@karavoght) March 20, 2018

.@RepBarbaraLee asks about a letter she sent BD about school segregation:

BD: “I’m sorry if we’ve not yet responded…We’re waiting to have Senate confirmed nominees–"

BL: "Madame Secretary, you just don’t care much about civil rights and the rights of black and brown children." — Kara Voght (@karavoght) March 20, 2018

Last Friday, the Education Department notified state regulators that only the federal government had the authority to enforce oversight for student loan servicing companies. The notice said that such state regulations impede “uniquely federal interests.” The move drew criticism from governors from both parties, consumer advocates, and state attorneys general such as California’s Xavier Becerra, who said the federal government has no legal basis to preempt state regulators. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) expressed her own displeasure by asking if DeVos believes states have the right to guarantee consumer protections for citizens.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro gets in a heated exchange with Betsy DeVos over a potential plan to preempt state regulations on student loan collectors: “Who made this decision? What was the process? … Who do you believe this serves?” (via ABC) pic.twitter.com/YpGKCAqRwC — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 20, 2018

And then, it was over.