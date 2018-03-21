“We Made Mistakes”: Zuckerberg Finally Weighs In On Facebook Data Scandal

Looking for news you can trust?

Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday issued a statement on the growing controversy around Cambridge Analytica’s acquisition and use of tens of millions of people’s personal Facebook data.

In the 935-word statement, Zuckerberg reassures users that “the good news is that most important actions to prevent this from happening again” were already taken in 2014, when the company limited the amount of data that could be acquired by third-party apps on the social media platform. While the statement acknowledged the company “made mistakes,” it avoided an explicit apology or the word “sorry.”

Zuckerberg’s move comes four days after the New York Times reported that Cambridge Analytica, a company that provides political operators detailed information on millions of voters, obtained data on more than 50 million American Facebook users from a University of Cambridge researcher named Aleksandr Kogan. Cambridge Analytica’s connections to Republican megadonor Robert Mercer and Steve Bannon, an ex Trump campaign chairman and a senior White House adviser, may have allowed the Trump campaign to access and use the data to target potential voters, according to the Times.

Zuckerberg’s statement, along with another the company posted to its website, promised the company would make additional changes. Facebook says it will review apps that had access to users’ data prior to the limits it put in place in 2014, and audit those apps for misused personal data. The company commits to inform users of “data misuse,” and turn off apps’ access to data if users haven’t opened them in three months. It will also encourage users to review the apps they’ve connected to their accounts, and expand a bug bounty program, which works with researchers to identify security weaknesses.

Zuckerberg’s statement does not address at least one key question: Does the company know if the data obtained by Kogan and, subsequently, Cambridge Analytica was used to target Facebook’s own users through the platform’s highly-detailed advertising platform? That question would help to clear up whether the company knew whether the data obtained by Cambridge Analytica was used by President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

The company did not immediately respond to request for comment.

