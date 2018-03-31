You Won’t Believe What Ted Nugent Just Said About the Parkland Survivors

Looking for news you can trust?

Ted Nugent, the classic rocker and National Rifle Association board member who has called President Barack Obama a “subhuman mongrel” and Hillary Clinton a “worthless bitch,” is now attacking the Parkland school shooting survivors who organized the March for Our Lives rallies.

“These poor children, I’m afraid to say this and it hurts me to say this, the evidence is irrefutable: They have no souls,” Nugent said on a Friday airing of Newsmax’s Joe Pags Show. He described them as “mushy-brained children who have been fed lies.” After hearing some clips of student leaders David Hogg and Emma Gonzalez, Nugent said they were warring against “good law-abiding families of America.”

He added, “I really feel sorry for them, because it’s not only ignorant and dangerously stupid, but it’s soulless.”

In his tirade against the children who have started a national movement for gun safety, Nugent did manage to get in a plug for the NRA. “The National Rifle Association are a bunch of American families who have a voice to stand up for our God-given, constitutionally given right to keep and bear arms,” said the singer of “Wang Dang Sweet Poontang.”

Watch the clip: