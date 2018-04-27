All the Times This Week Fox News Used Kanye’s Tweets to Push its Pro-Trump Agenda

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

The first segment of any cable news hour is called the “A block.” This week, Fox News turned it into the “Kanye block.”

As you know—and may not want to know—by now, Kanye West tweeted his support for the president earlier this week, along with a photo of his Trump–signed “Make America Great Again” cap, and some other bizarre stuff about “dragon energy.”

You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

my MAGA hat is signed 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/DrDHJybS8V — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

In Foxland, Kanye’s tweets were in such obvious contravention of mainstream Liberal Thought, it was all the fuel the giddy folks over there needed for segment after segment about an ensuing “liberal melt-down” and how “monolithic” leftist politics has become and oh-how terrible that was… and… and… but this, this was hopeful.

Kanye’s tweets were nothing less than a “cultural, tectonic shift,” said Fox News presenter Jesse Watters. “A celebration!”

It’s “driving liberals on social media totally insane tonight!” an excited Sean Hannity said at the top of his show on Wednesday.

To fully understand the gloating, we offer you a primer on cardinal truths of the Fox News universe:

Liberals enforce Orwellian control over thought; deviance is punished by expulsion. The biggest enforcers are rich, coastal Hollywood-types, the mainstream media, and campus student groups; Black Lives Matter and Antifa are militant wings. Black people are among the victims who suffer the most from this lack of Thought Diversity. Trump is not racist; saying that is racist.

So, Kanye, a rich black rapper, tweeting about how much he loves Trump? What a fizzy cocktail of race and schadenfreude!