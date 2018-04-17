Barbara Bush Dies at 92

The former First Lady had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Edwin RiosApr. 17, 2018 8:07 PM

First lady Barbara Bush points towards the White House balcony where she was waiting for her husband, George H.W. Bush.Charles Tasnadi/AP

Barbara Bush, former First Lady and longtime literacy advocate, died on Tuesday night, a family spokesperson confirmed on Twitter. She was 92.

On Sunday, a spokesperson for George H.W. Bush’s office said that Barbara Bush, who had been battling chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, had opted to forego further medical treatment to “focus on comfort care.” In January, Bush celebrated her 73rd wedding anniversary with her husband, making them the longest married presidential couple, according to the New York Times