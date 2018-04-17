Barbara Bush Dies at 92

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

Barbara Bush, former First Lady and longtime literacy advocate, died on Tuesday night, a family spokesperson confirmed on Twitter. She was 92.

Statement by the Office of @GeorgeHWBush on the passing of Barbara Pierce Bush this evening at the age of 92. pic.twitter.com/c6JU0xy6Vc — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 17, 2018

2. During an interview on the Today show in 2012, President Bush 41 got emotional while he read one of their old love letters. Mrs. Bush quipped, "you could be Speaker of the House" pic.twitter.com/iDCTZwct6f — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 17, 2018

On Sunday, a spokesperson for George H.W. Bush’s office said that Barbara Bush, who had been battling chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, had opted to forego further medical treatment to “focus on comfort care.” In January, Bush celebrated her 73rd wedding anniversary with her husband, making them the longest married presidential couple, according to the New York Times.