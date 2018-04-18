Donald Trump Finally Tweeted About Stormy Daniels

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

So this here is a tweet where the President of the United States is retweeting a person who is suggesting that a police sketch commissioned by a porn star the president slept with depicting a person who intimidated her into not going public about that relationship is in fact the porn star’s ex-boyfriend.

A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)! https://t.co/9Is7mHBFda — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018

What a time to be alive.