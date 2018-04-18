Donald Trump Finally Tweeted About Stormy Daniels

Ben DreyfussApr. 18, 2018 7:20 AM

This is a photo of Donald Trump. I found it on the internet. Then I added the red scribble for humor. Seung Il Ryu/Zuma

So this here is a tweet where the President of the United States is retweeting a person who is suggesting that a police sketch commissioned by a porn star the president slept with depicting a person who intimidated her into not going public about that relationship is in fact the porn star’s ex-boyfriend.

What a time to be alive.