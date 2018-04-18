Donald Trump Just Changed His Story About James Comey’s Firing

He now says it had nothing to do with Russia.

Dan FriedmanApr. 18, 2018 10:03 AM

Evan Vucci, left, and Andrew Harnik)/AP Photo

President Donald Trump said Wednesday morning that he did not fire then FBI Director James Comey because of the bureau’s investigation into his campaign’s ties to Russia, contradicting a claim he famously made last year in a nationally televised interview.

Here’s what Trump told NBC’s Lester Holt last May: “When I decided to just do it, I said to myself, I said ‘you know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story, it’s an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should have won.'”

Trump’s comments to Holt came as White House aides were asserting that Comey’s firing was not related to the Russia investigation but was initiated by top Justice Department officials over Comey’s handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation. Things seem to have come full circle.