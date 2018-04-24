Enjoy This Excruciating Clip of Trump Brushing Off “Dandruff” From Macron’s Suit

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

While welcoming French President Emmanuel Macron to the Oval Office Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump warmly discussed the “special relationship” the two world leaders share, even praising news outlets he typically bashes as “fake news” for correctly describing their friendship in recent reports.

He then demonstrated just how uniquely close their bond is by proceeding to flick a piece of dandruff from Macron’s shoulder. Leaving no room for speculation over the bold move—Trump explained his action in front of dozens of reporters on live television. “We do have a very special relationship,” the president said. “In fact, I’ll get that little piece of dandruff off.” He then added, “We have to make him perfect. He is perfect.”

The painful moment below, followed by a useful reminder from my colleague that sometimes art can’t compete with the absurdity that is the Trump administration:

Trump brushes dandruff off Macron, calls him “perfect.” 😳 pic.twitter.com/27CqbhbMKt — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 24, 2018

Yep.