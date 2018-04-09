FBI Raids Office of Longtime Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen

Looking for news you can trust?

The FBI raided the office of President Trump’s longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, on Monday, the New York Times reports.

Agents seized record related to several topics, among them records of Cohen’s 2016 payment of $130,000 to Stormy Daniels, a pornographic film actress to who says she had an affair with Trump, according to the Times.

According to the report, federal prosecutors in Manhattan obtained the search warrant after receiving a referral from the Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

“Today the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York executed a series of search warrants and seized the privileged communications between my client, Michael Cohen, and his clients,” Stephen Ryan, Cohen’s lawyer, said in a statement to the Times. “I have been advised by federal prosecutors that the New York action is, in part, a referral by the Office of Special Counsel, Robert Mueller.”

This story is developing.