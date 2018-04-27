House Intelligence Committee Republicans Just Released Their Russia Report

Read it here.

Mother Jones Washington BureauApr. 27, 2018 10:36 AM

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), chair of the House's intelligence committee. Bill Clark/Zuma

Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee released a 253-page report on Russian interference in the 2016 election, concluding that there was no evidence of collusion by the Trump campaign.

The president was quick to seize on the news, tweeting moments after its release:

Intelligence committee Democrats dissented from their Republican colleagues’ conclusions and are continuing to investigate possible coordination between the Trump team and Russia.

 



This is a developing story.