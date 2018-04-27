House Intelligence Committee Republicans Just Released Their Russia Report

Looking for news you can trust?

Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee released a 253-page report on Russian interference in the 2016 election, concluding that there was no evidence of collusion by the Trump campaign.

The president was quick to seize on the news, tweeting moments after its release:

Just Out: House Intelligence Committee Report released. “No evidence” that the Trump Campaign “colluded, coordinated or conspired with Russia.” Clinton Campaign paid for Opposition Research obtained from Russia- Wow! A total Witch Hunt! MUST END NOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2018

Intelligence committee Democrats dissented from their Republican colleagues’ conclusions and are continuing to investigate possible coordination between the Trump team and Russia.





This is a developing story.