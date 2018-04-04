It Looks Like Trump Is Actually Sending Troops to the Border

Looking for news you can trust?

The Trump administration is making good on the president’s pledge to send troops to the Mexican border. On Wednesday afternoon, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said the administration will work with governors to deploy National Guardsmen to the border.

The announcement is the culmination of Trump’s most recent obsession with the border, which began on Sunday after Fox News reported on a caravan of roughly 1,000 migrants traveling through Mexico. On Tuesday, Trump pledged to deploy the military to the border following three days of misleading and inaccurate tweets about immigration that began on Easter Sunday.

.@DHSgov Secretary Nielsen: "Border security is homeland security, which is national security. It's not a partisan issue. It's not something we can separate out. It's core to being a sovereign nation." pic.twitter.com/cSBEghzZ5R — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 4, 2018

It is still not clear how many soldiers will be deployed or when they might arrive at the border. Nor is it clear what they will do. There are about 19 Border Patrol agents for every member of the caravan, according to the libertarian Cato Institute. A press release from the Department of Homeland Security stated that the “deployment is designed to support ongoing efforts to mitigate the crisis on our border.”

But it’s hard to argue that there is currently a crisis at the border. As Mother Jones wrote on Tuesday: