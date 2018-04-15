James Comey Just Responded to Donald Trump’s Attacks

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

President Donald Trump went on an unhinged Twitter tirade Sunday morning, slamming former FBI director James Comey and calling him a “slimeball,” “slippery,” and “not smart.” The tweets come ahead of Comey’s new book, which is slated for release on Tuesday, and an interview Comey gave to ABC News, which will air Sunday evening.

Comey fired off his own tweet Sunday afternoon, gently reminding the president that the book wasn’t entirely about him: