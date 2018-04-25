Trump Attorney Michael Cohen Will Plead the Fifth in Stormy Daniels Lawsuit

Looking for news you can trust?

President Donald Trump’s longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen indicated in a court filing on Wednesday that he will assert his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in a lawsuit filed by adult film actress Stormy Daniels against President Donald Trump.

Cohen, who is a subject of a criminal investigation by the Justice Department, cited a recent raid of his New York office, noting that federal agents “seized various electronic devices and documents in my possession,” including materials related to a $130,000 hush money payment to Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford. Daniels alleges she previously had an affair with Trump. A federal judge in New York is slated to hold a hearing on Thursday about the materials.

“Based upon the advice of counsel, I will assert my Fifth Amendment rights in connection with all proceedings in this case due to the ongoing criminal investigation by the FBI and US Attorney for the Southern District of New York,” Cohen said.

Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, called Cohen’s decision a “stunning development” in the case. The adult film actress sued President Trump in March to get out of a nondisclosure agreement from October 2016.