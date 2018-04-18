Puerto Rico, Still Reeling from Hurricane Maria, Is Hit by an Island-Wide Blackout

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

Puerto Rico’s power grid collapsed again on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

The grid has been unstable since Hurricane Maria devastated the island in September. In the town where the storm made landfall, just 35 percent of residents had power when Mother Jones reporter AJ Vicens visited last month.

BREAKING: Island-wide blackout hits Puerto Rico, which suffering unstable power grid following hurricane. — The Associated Press (@AP) April 18, 2018

San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz tweeted about the collapse on Wednesday morning, calling it a return to the day Maria first struck Puerto Rico.

The entire electrical system in Puerto Rico collapses AGAIN! Back to September 20th. @DavidBegnaud @leylasantiago @maddow @stephencolbertr — Carmen Yulín Cruz (@CarmenYulinCruz) April 18, 2018

Officials say it could take 24 to 36 hours to restore power to the island, home to more than three million American citizens.