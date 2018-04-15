Read the Transcript of James Comey’s Interview About Donald Trump

Here is the transcript of James Comey’s Sunday night interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos. It gets pretty deep in Comey-Trump fan-fic territory.

JAMES COMEY: I stood in the entrance to the green room, which is next to the blue room, and chatted with two Navy stewards who were there.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: This is the residence?

JAMES COMEY: Yeah, in the residence. And looked around the room and quickly saw that all the furniture had been moved in the– in the center of the room. There was a small oval table and there were only two chairs and I could see two place cards. And I could see from where I was standing, one said, “Director Comey.” I assume the other was the president. And so that’s when I knew that it wasn’t a group dinner to get to know the leaders of our different agencies, that it was just the two of us.