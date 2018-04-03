Rep. Dana Rohrabacher Links YouTube Shooting to “Criminal Illegal Aliens”

Looking for news you can trust?

Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Calif.) was about to discuss sanctuary cities on the Fox Business Network on Tuesday afternoon when news broke about a shooter at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California.

“You were going to talk to me about sanctuary cities and the sanctuary state movement, and it fits right into what you are talking about right now,” Rohrabacher said when asked for a comment on the shooting. Law enforcement authorities had not released any information about the identity of the alleged shooter, yet Rohrabacher linked the shooting to “criminal illegal aliens.” “Would anyone be surprised?” he said. “Would anyone listening to you right now say, ‘Well, this certainly wouldn’t be an illegal immigrant.’ Well, it could be!”

Rohrabacher added, “We should be making sure we emphasize that any illegal in this state should be sent back whether he’s a criminal or not, but especially a criminal.”

“You bring up an excellent point,” David Asman, the host replied. ThinkProgress first reported Rohrabacher’s comments.

According to the latest reports, four victims have been transferred to the hospital, and one woman, believed to be the shooter, was found dead at the scene with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gun-shot wound. No other details about the shooter’s identity have yet come to light.

