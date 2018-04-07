Republicans Are a No Show Across the Country for Town Halls on Gun Action

What a surprise.

Mother JonesApr. 7, 2018 4:03 PM

The organizers of last month’s March for Our Lives have taken their movement to town halls across the country and invited congressional lawmakers—who have returned to their districts for a two-week recess—to discuss action on gun control. According to the Town Hall Project, more than 130 of these meetings are taking place, with most of the events happening on Saturday.

Though invited, no Republicans appeared at any town halls, and many of the forums featured empty chairs to symbolize their absences.

Mother Jones‘ Kara Voght attended the town hall at Virginia’s 10th congressional district, where every Democratic candidate seeking to unseat Republican incumbent Rep. Barbara Comstock showed up to discuss gun legislation. Comstock, unsurprisingly, refused to attend.

Here are some other highlights from around the country.

Let’s start in Glen Ellyn, Illinois:

Then go east to Natick, Massachusetts: 

Next stop, Fresno, California:

Then back to Buffalo, NY:

Also in New York, this from New York City:

In the midwest, there is a meeting in Ashtabula, Ohio:

But it’s not as if Republicans failed to meet with constituents at all this week. Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) hosted a “coffee with constituents” event on Friday, pulled out a loaded gun, and said “I’m not going to be a Gabby Giffords”—referring to the Arizona Democrat who was shot outside a grocery store in 2011.

“I don’t mind dying,” Norman told the crowd, “but whoever shoots me better shoot well or I’m shooting back.”